Rapper E-40 gets ejected from Kings-Warriors playoff game, alleges 'racial bias'

Golden State Warriors fan E-40 was sitting courtside watching his team play the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

However, E-40 didn’t make it through the entire game as it appeared he was ejected, in what he and others are calling a case of racial biased, during the second half.

Videos posted to social media showed the rapper arguing with security guards before he was escorted to the back.

The rapper gave his side of the story in a statement to The Athletic. He said he was subjected to "disrespectful heckling" over the course of the game.

"During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena," E-40’s statement read.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

"I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

"I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior."