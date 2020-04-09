Rapper Chynna Rogers dead at 25

Rapper Chynna Rogers has died at age 25.

The musician and model whose stage name was "Chynna" died on Wednesday at her Philadelphia, Pa. home, her manager John Miller confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

Chynna's cause of death is still unknown, the manager confirmed.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the young rapper's family shared in a statement.

The hip-hop artist began her career as a model after signing with Ford Models at the age of 14, Pitchfork reported.

The artist mentored underneath A$AP Yams, a member of the A$AP mob, who passed away in 2015.

Advertisement

The young rapper's first hit "Selfie" was released in 2013, followed by the single "Glen Coco" the following year.

Chynna went on to release the EP "I'm Not Here" in 2015 and another titled "This Isn't Happening" in 2016. The latter album includes lyrics about her struggle with opioid addiction, according to Pitchfork.

One of Chynna's last posts came in late March amid the coronavirus pandemic, where she shared with fans that whether or not she was able to perform, she was committed to her music.

"ATTENTION i miss you. i miss humans. i miss the flow of the universe. i made a lil sumn pre-quarantine to satisfy these cravings. attention, off in case i die first, seems to hold new meaning. shows or no shows, i'll do my best to create art & stay connected. with love, wash your hands," she captioned a clip of her music on the social media platform.

A number of artists reacted to Chynna's passing on Twitter.

"chynna you were f----in hilarious bro...today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can't believe it idk how to," singer-songwriter Kehlani wrote on Twitter. "i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced."

Artist Dom McLennon also shared a somber message.

"Chynna deserved way more love. We need to make sure to give folks their flowers while they are here to see them. This hurts so bad cause I know she was f---in next man. Her music and vision was raw as f---."

"This world had so much more in store for you...I'm so sorry," McLennon added in a second tweet.

"I love u, Chynna. Forever, my rap game Laura Croft," rapper Kari Faux also tweeted.

Get the latest on this story from FOX News.