Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
14
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:07 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:59 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:31 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:52PM
FOX 11

Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59, TMZ reports

Coolio, the Grammy Award-winning rapper known for his hit song, "Gangsta's Paradise," has died at the age of 59.

LOS ANGELES - Rapper and Compton native Coolio has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed with the Associated Press and TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise." 

3f1c5150-Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Rapper Coolio performs during the halftime of Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center in 2019. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)