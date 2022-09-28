Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59

Rapper and Compton native Coolio has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed with the Associated Press and TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise."