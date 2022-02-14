Race events take over Daytona Beach ahead of Daytona 500

The Daytona International Speedway kicked off Speedweeks ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Racing fans gathered at One Daytona as 40 semi-trucks brought in each team’s race cars and equipment.

Over on the beachside, vintage and replica stock cars were on full display as part of the Living Legends Parade in Daytona Beach Shores.

"All the history of NASCAR, NASCAR started here," said Mike Daurity, visiting from North Carolina.

Daurity, who drove a replica car he built himself, says riding on the beach is a feeling like no other.

"Fantastic knowing you’re going the same route that the drivers did so many years ago," he said.



Track president Frank Kelleher tells FOX 35 News it’s a busy week ahead of the big race, which is sold out.

"And that really speaks to the momentum of the sport, the health of the sport, and the interest so the team here is really fired up," he said.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.