Proposal to build massive kennel in Orange County denied

A commercial kennel proposal was denied by a planning and zoning board in Orange County on Thursday.

Around 50 to 75 people showed up to speak at a public hearing. The owner, David Valencia, wanted to build the massive kennel behind his home on Lake Pickett Road. He says clients would be invited to his home to buy a puppy and be trained in caring for one. He denies being a puppy mill.

But one zoning commissioner was concerned the commercial kennel could be detrimental to the neighborhood, with all the noise. Another said there wasn't enough information and there was also a discrepancy about the number of dogs.

The crowd applauded as commissioners denied the request.

"To have all these people come out and speak, I’m just so happy, and I think this sets a great precedent because we’re saying no to these large-scale Costco-type puppy stores," said resident Michelle Wacker. "So maybe the next time somebody tries to apply they’ll think twice."

If Valencia appeals, residents say they'll be ready to fight again.

