President Trump briefly leaves hospital to wave to supporters outside

President Donald Trump briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday afternoon to wave to supporters.

Hundreds of people have been standing outside and waving Trump flags since the President's arrival at the hospital on Friday. Trump rode in a motorcade and wore a mask. He did not speak to supporters.

Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, his doctors revealed Sunday as they continued to evade basic questions about his health during treatment for COVID-19. Still, they said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Speaking on the steps of the military hospital where Trump spent a third day, his doctors again sidestepped questions, including the timing of his second dip in oxygen, which they neglected to mention in multiple statements the day before, or whether lung scans showed any damage.