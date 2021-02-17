Health officials help Latino residents register for vaccine appointments

article

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County set up a vaccination appointment pre-registration event at a food pantry to try to target members of the Latino community.

"I came with my mom to get some food and the guy gave me the paper and I was like, ‘Oh God,’ that’s great," Maritza Vargas of Poinciana said.

People who lined up for the Community Hope Center’s weekly food pantry in Kissimmee also got a chance to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We’re really trying to reach those who are in the Hispanic and African American communities who may be vaccine hesitant," Department of Health Public Information Officer Jeremy Lanier said. "They may not know about the vaccine."

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County brought Spanish-speaking workers to the event to help Latino community members preregister for appointments.

"Not everyone has a laptop or a home computer or even a mobile phone," Lanier said. "So, what we’re doing is getting out into areas of our community that might be the case and providing a little extra support so that everyone has equal access to the vaccine."

People told FOX 35 that this was helpful.

"I’m 65 and I can’t [figure out how] to make an appointment and everything," Pedro Amaro of Kissimmee said.

Workers also signed up people who are not eligible for the vaccine yet for alerts so they can learn more about the vaccination process.

"It’s very important," Vargas said. "They tell you what really it is, what you’re putting in your body, because I don’t have a clue."

The next preregistration event in Osceola County will be held at St. James AME Zion Church from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

