Preliminary 3.4-magnitude quake strikes near Lake Elsinore

By Kelli Johnson
Updated 55 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A preliminary 3.4-magnitude struck roughly six miles from Lake Elsinore Monday morning and was felt throughout Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported

The USGS said the quake was reported at 6:20 a.m. 

It was recorded at a depth of about 6 miles.

Residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties reported feeling the tremblor. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

