Pregnant hiker, partner, 3 dogs rescued after heat exhaustion on Florida trail

The Brief A pregnant woman, her partner and three dogs were rescued after suffering heat exhaustion on a remote Florida trail. Rescue crews located them by air and provided water and medical care, including IV fluids. Officials warn hikers to prepare for extreme heat and carry plenty of water.



A pregnant woman, a man and three dogs were rescued in a remote area of the Juniper Prairie Wilderness after suffering signs of heat exhaustion, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the call came at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The backstory:

The couple reported they had underestimated the heat, were running low on water and were more than an hour from the trailhead of the Florida National Scenic Trail.

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An aviation unit located the group and guided rescuers through the remote terrain. Deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue crews reached the hikers, provided water and medical care, and treated the woman, who is about 25 weeks pregnant, for dehydration.

The group and their dogs were safely evacuated after the woman received intravenous fluids.

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"Florida heat can become life-threatening faster than many people realize, especially on remote trails," the sheriff's office said. "We’re thankful this call had a safe outcome and proud of the teamwork between Air-1, deputies, Marion County Fire Rescue, and the US Forest Service."

What you can do:

If you plan to hike or spend time outdoors:

Bring more water than you think you’ll need

Avoid peak afternoon heat when possible

Know your route and estimated travel time

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion in both people and pets