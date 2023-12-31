Powerball jackpot: New year kicks off with $810 million prize on the line

The Powerball jackpot hit an estimated $810 million Saturday night after no winners were announced in the final drawing of 2023, lottery officials announced.

The next drawing will kick off on Jan. 1, offering players the opportunity to start the new year with a hefty prize that carries an estimated cash value of $408.9 million.

The pot is now ranked as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. However, the odds of winning it are just as slim as ever, about 1 in 292.2 million.

"We’re excited to offer our players a jackpot of this magnitude to kick off the New Year!" Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said, adding that players are still reminded to play responsibly, especially during the holiday.

A person holds up their Powerball ticket in New York City on July 19, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP via / Getty Images)

If a player nabs the winnings, they can accept the annuitized prize worth an estimated $810 million or take the lump sum payment estimated at $408.9 million, both of which will have taxes deducted.

With the annuity option, players will get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on Oct. 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 in California. The ticket holder won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Ever since, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without winners.

Saturday night's numbers were: white balls 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

Here are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 – California $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 – California $810 million (est.) – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 – Washington $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – California

