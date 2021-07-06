Expand / Collapse search
Power trucks converge on Daytona International Speedway as Elsa approaches

Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of power trucks are in position as Florida braces for Elsa. 

The Daytona International Speedway was one of many staging sites across the state where trucks are awaiting assignments once Elsa moves through. 

Florida Power and Light spokesman Jack Eble said the trucks are coming from all over the United States to help with restoration, including Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina.

They will then make their move depending on the storm’s track. 

"Our smart grid will tell us where there are power outages so we will strategically send them out to areas that are hardest affected, and we’ll continue to adjust accordingly as Elsa makes its way through Florida," he said. 

Eble said thousands of trucks are in position at staging sites across Florida ready to go.