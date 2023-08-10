The first day of school has been canceled at Eau Gallie High School in Brevard County due to a power outage, the school district announced Thursday morning. All after-school activities planned for Thursday were also canceled.

Brevard Public Schools (BPS) said it decided to cancel classes because crews with Florida Power & Light estimate the power may not be restored until early Thursday afternoon.

"With that in mind, we have decided to cancel school for the day," BPS said in a Facebook post. "Staff is on campus and will assist any students who need help to return to their home."

Classes are expected to resume as normal on Friday.