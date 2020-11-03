Lockdown lifted at polling location in Osceola County, officials say

article

Election officials said that a Central Florida polling location went on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

It has since been lifted and voting has proceeded as normal.

During the lockdown, voters who are assigned to Discovery Intermediate School were allowed to go to the Gym and Aquatic Center to vote a provisional ballot while the school is on lockdown, officials said.

