Man turns himself in after breaking into Polk County apartment, stealing ingredients for screwdriver: PCSO

A man turned himself in to Polk County authorities after surveillance video showed him breaking into an apartment and stealing the ingredients to a popular cocktail.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Toby Foster, 26, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and petit theft. On November 23, at about 5:30 a.m., deputies said Foster broke into an apartment and stole vodka and orange juice, the ingredients for a ‘screwdriver.’

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Foster walked in and then walked back out of a secondary door that the residents don't often use with a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida's Natural Orange Juice.

Photos courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The total value of the theft was a little over $35, according to officials.