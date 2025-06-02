Polk County deputies find six dogs in 107-degree home filled with feces and trash, two arrested

The Brief Two men were arrested in Polk County after deputies found six dogs living in extreme heat and filthy conditions inside a home without power or ventilation. Alan Alderman and Thornton Arnold face six counts of animal neglect after the dogs were discovered dehydrated, overheated, and surrounded by hazardous waste.



Two men were arrested Friday in Polk County after deputies discovered six dogs living in deplorable conditions.

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff's deputies responded to 301 Colorado Avenue in Lakeland to follow up on a report of possible animal neglect. When they arrived, there was nobody at the residence. However, there was a distinct odor coming from the manufactured home and deputies could see and hear the dogs inside.

Once inside, deputies discovered unimaginable living conditions. The home had no power, no windows opened for air circulation, and the temperature inside the home was measured at 107 degrees Fahrenheit. There were bedrooms filled from the floor to ceiling with trash, and the home was covered in feces and urine. There was no food or drinkable water for the dogs and their body temperatures reached as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit with ammonia levels in the home registered at 25 ppm, a hazardous reading compared to the standard 0 ppm for clean air.

During the investigation, 29-year-old Alan Alderman and 65-year-old Thornton Arnold arrived at the home. Both claimed that only two of the six dogs were theirs; another three belonged to Alderman's girlfriend, who is currently in jail, and they were unaware that there was a sixth dog in the home.

Alan Alderman | Thornton Arnold

Alan Alderman and Thornton Arnold were both charged with six counts of animal neglect, a first-degree misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

"We don’t tolerate animal abuse in Polk County. These dogs suffered due to pure neglect and now, their abusers are right where they belong." – Grady Judd, Sheriff

All six of the dogs were taken to Polk County Animal Control for medical evaluation and treatment.

