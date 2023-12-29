82-year-old woman 36 animals rescued from Polk County home in animal cruelty case: PCSO

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office recovered 35 cats, and a dog, and relocated an 82-year-old woman from a home covered in feces and reeking of ammonia.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home on Pope Lane in unincorporated southwest Polk County on Thursday for a well-being check of an elderly woman.

They initially detected a strong odor of ammonia around and inside the home and once they were inside, they found feces throughout the house and over 30 cats inside. Deputies requested the PCSO Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit to respond.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrived to speak with the suspect, Sharon Cochran, 57. They noticed that piles of trash and garbage were located throughout the home and several cats appeared to be underweight and in need of proper care.

Polk County Fire Rescue recorded an ammonia reading inside the home of 15 ppm; 0 ppm is normal breathing air. Authorities added that cat feces and roaches were in every room of the home; there were no litter boxes found.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Cochran was taken into custody and charged with 36 counts of animal neglect. She was also the sole caregiver of an 82-year-old woman with limited mobility.

Cochran was charged with one count of neglect of an elderly person. The victim was relocated to family members.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

"This is the second case in a week where we have found a woman who, thinking she is helping, ended up hoarding animals," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "The victim is now in the care of other family members, and the animals are being examined by our Animal Control veterinary staff. It is our hope they will be rehabilitated and able to be adopted out to loving homes."