Police: Winter Haven man offered 12-year-old girl $20 to get in van

The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say offered $20 to a middle school student to get into his minivan.

Police say on March 5 around 7:45 a.m. the 12-year-old victim was walking on 5th St. NE in Winter Haven toward Denison Middle School. They say a black male drove up to her in a dark-colored minivan and asked if she needed a ride.

When the girl declined, police say the same man approached her again and offered to pay her $20 is she got into his vehicle. The girl immediately reported the incident to school officials.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as being 30-40 years of age with a medium complexion.

Anyone who was in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and may have seen something is asked to contact Winter Haven Detectives at 863-291-5620.