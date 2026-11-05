Brightline resumes service from Orlando to West Palm Beach after widespread flooding

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The Brief Brightline has resumed service between Orlando and West Palm Beach. The company temporarily suspended service after extreme flooding in Brevard County. Several counties in Florida were hit earlier this week by rounds of heavy rain, which caused major flooding in some areas.



Brightline has resumed passenger service between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company announced Thursday.

Service resumes

The high-speed rail company temporarily suspended service Monday after extreme flooding in Brevard County affected the service route.

The company said teams worked with the Florida East Coast Railway and Brevard County Emergency Management to restart service.

What they're saying:

"Rail traffic resumed normal operations once water levels had receded, necessary repair work was completed, and all tracks, signals and crossing cleared inspection by FECR," the company said in a news release.

Service between West Palm Beach and Miami—which includes stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton—was not disrupted.

Customers should check app, website for updates

What You Should Know:

Officials advised customers to check the Brightline app and website for additional service updates.

The company said passengers who were affected by the service suspension are being contacted directly about travel options.

Historic flooding for Brevard County

Several counties in Florida were hit earlier this week by rounds of heavy rain, which caused major flooding in some areas.

Some Brevard County communities received as much as two feet of rain, according to officials. Experts said it was a 100-year flood event.

The flooding caused major damage to roads, homes and businesses. It also caused some services to be suspended and some schools to close.