Westbound Interstate 4 was closed early Monday morning south of downtown Orlando because of a crash, according to police.

Orlando police tweeted shortly before 4 a.m. that WB I-4 was "completely shut down" at the Michigan Street exit due to a crash, and recommended people find alternate routes.

A watch commander told FOX 35 that the roadway was expected to be closed through rush hour. Details about the crash were not immediately released.