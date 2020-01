article

Have you seen Bruce Moffatt?

The Clearwater Police Department is looking for the 67-year-old man. They say he was last seen a few days ago. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Moffatt is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has white hair and a white goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.