Sanford Police search for hit-and-run driver that injured a 3-year-old girl

What we know:

Last Thursday night, a driver hit a three-year-old child with a car on Persimmon Avenue in Sanford and then fled the scene.

The child is currently in the ICU at Arnold Palmer Hospital, showing signs of recovery such as opening her eyes and moving her limbs.

Her 13-year-old brother was present during the incident and provided comfort until emergency services arrived.

What we don't know:

Sanford Police have not released information about the identity of the driver or any potential suspects.

Details about the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

The backstory:

The incident has left the family traumatized, with the grandmother expressing her distress and concern for her granddaughter's fight for life.

What they're saying:

Tonja Debose, the victim's grandmother, is pleading for witnesses to come forward and help identify the driver responsible for her granddaughter's injuries.

"I'm so traumatized. I don't I don't know what to say. I'm just I try to stay calm because again, I have panic attacks. But for this three year old, I just don't know. She's fighting for her life."

She spoke from her home in Sanford.

What's next:

Sanford Police continue to investigate the case, and the family hopes for leads that will help track down the driver.

The community is encouraged to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.

