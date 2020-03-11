Police say missing 94-year-old Palm Bay man has been found dead

article

A 94-year-old missing man out of Palm Bay was found dead on Wednesday morning, police say.

Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday that 94-year-old George Robbins was missing. He was last seen by his wife on Tuesday around 11 p.m., as she discovered that he and his car was missing around 2:00 a.m.

Robbins' 2018 Subaru Forester was discovered around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday near U.S. 1 and Malabar Road.

Unfortunately, police confirmed shortly after 2 p.m. that Robbins was found deceased in the morning.

"Please keep his family in your continued thoughts and prayers. We are thankful for all of the good people in our community who care so much about each other," the police said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.