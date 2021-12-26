Police: Man dead after getting into altercation with Titusville officer who shot him

An officer-involved shooting in Titusville left one man dead on Sunday, police said.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gayle Avenue in Titusville, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a 911 call in which "a woman was reportedly being violently assaulted by a male suspect in the roadway," the release said.

Investigators explained the suspect initially ran away when officers arrived at the scene, but then he got in a physical altercation with one of the officers.

Officials said the officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting.

The Titusville police officer involved in the incident was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by FDLE, which is standard protocol.

