Police investigate deadly shooting at Orlando nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. 

It happened at the Majestic Event Center on North John Young Parkway at 3:15 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. 

Police said the victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but later died. 

The Orlando Police Department said this is an active investigation. 

