Police investigate deadly shooting at Orlando nightclub

Orlando Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

It happened at the Majestic Event Center on North John Young Parkway at 3:15 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but later died.

The Orlando Police Department said this is an active investigation.

