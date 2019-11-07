Police ID suspect in UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter case

Authorities have identified an Alabama man who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris's stepdaughter.

Ibraheem Yazeed (Central Alabama Crimestoppers)

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, has been identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard, according to Central Alabama Crimestoppers. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force has actively joined the search as a warrant was issued for Yazeed for kidnapping in the first degree.

Investigators said they have evidence Yazeed was in the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will.

RELATED: Police search for missing college student in Alabama

Auburn police released images of Yazeed inside a convenience store where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23. Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

RELATED: UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama

Advertisement

Blanchard's black Honda CR-V was found damaged more than 55 miles from where she was last seen. (Auburn Police Department)

RELATED: UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward for missing woman

A reward of about $105,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities said Yazeed was already out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.

Yazeed is described by investigators as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

RELATED: UFC president offers $25K for information on fighter’s missing stepdaughter in Alabama

Police considered Yazeed dangerous and potentially armed.

Investigators said additional charges are likely and more arrests in the case are possible.

Anyone who sees Yazeed should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has information in the disappearance of Blanchard is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

RELATED: Vigils ask for return of UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is being reported out of FOX 5 Atlanta.