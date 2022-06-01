Police: Drive-by shooting leads to car crash under I-4 near Mall at Millenia

article

One person is recovering after a drive-by shooting that ended in a car crash in Orlando.

Police say the victims were in a car on Millenia Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire. The victims say they tried to get away from the shooter and ended up crashing under an I-4 overpass.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.