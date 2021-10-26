Police dispel reports that DNA didn’t match Brian Laundrie remains

The North Port Police Department is dispelling false reports that DNA did not match the remains of Brian Laundrie, which the FBI confirmed were found at a Florida park last week.

"We have received a number of inquiries Tuesday about a false report of DNA not matching Brian Laundrie," police wrote on Twitter.

According to a statement by a medical examiner on the matter, DNA analysis has not yet been performed on the remains.

"The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie," the statement said. "No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains."

Samples are expected to be submitted for DNA testing once the medical examiner’s office is done analyzing the remains, the statement explains.

Additionally, the initial autopsy on the remains did not uncover a cause of death and a more intensive examination will be done, a Laundrie family lawyer said Monday.

"I was told the manner and cause of death were not determined and the remains were sent to an anthropologist (for) further evaluation," Steve Bertolino said.

The medical examiner's office declined comment Monday, as did the FBI office in Denver that is leading the probe.

Eventually, Laundrie's remains will be cremated and no funeral is planned by his family, Bertolino said.

Human remains were found last week at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, along with a backpack and a notebook linked to Laundrie.

DNA testing versus dental records

Medical examiners use a rapid DNA test which are portable devices that can identify someone’s genetic material in a few hours. But considering the conditions that Laundrie’s remains were in when they were found, the DNA is most likely too damaged to be a reliable source for identification.

This is where more traditional methods come in handy and can be more reliable. Dental records might be used to identify a body because it is more likely the dead have dental X-rays rather than personal DNA profiles on record. Other medical records — of bone fractures, prosthetics or implants, for instance — also can be helpful.

Laundrie's parents, who reported him missing from their North Port home since Sept. 14, were at the park that morning and "appeared emotional" as they left, FOX News reported. Earlier, Bertolino confirmed that Chris and Roberta Laundrie were present when the remains and items were found.

The Laundries discovered a white bag and a dark-colored object after traveling through a patch of brambles at the edge of the brush at a clearing. They could be seen putting the object into the bag and handing it over to a law enforcement officer.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed last Wednesday. "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found."

Though the FBI said the area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the discovery was made had previously been underwater, investigators say the notebook could provide answers about Laundrie's final days.

When asked about the condition of the notebook and whether it had any legible writing in it, Josh Taylor with North Port police told FOX News Digital, "It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for the FBI though."

FOX 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this story. The Associated Press contributed.