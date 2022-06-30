Dozens arrested in largest seizure of fentanyl in Lake County history, authorities say

article

Deputies said they uncovered a nearly $300,000 drug trafficking operation and booked 27 people on drug-related charges, which reportedly makes this the largest fentanyl bust in Lake County history.

Operation "Sneak-A-Peak" began in February when officials said they developed information on three men they said were key to the operation. Cliff "Sneak" Johnson, 40, Charles "Cuz" Carter, 50, and Andrew "Smurph" Woodruff, 37 are accused of dealing and transporting various drugs that originated in Mexico.

Law enforcement said the drugs crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas and California before being transported to Florida through parcel services. The drugs accumulated nearly $300,000 of street value with over 43 pounds of drugs contained in four vehicles.

Based on investigation reports, the seized vehicles contained over three pounds of fentanyl along with 22 pounds of methamphetamine,15 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of cocaine, and five ounces of heroin processed and packaged for trafficking. Investigators also found over $12,000 in cash and 13 firearms in the vehicles, 3 of which were stolen.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested and booked over 27 people and three search warrants in relation to the investigation of drug-related charges.