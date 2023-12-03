1 dog dies after log home in Plant City catches fire: HCFR

article

Fire crews had to pull water from a nearby pond to fight a fire that started in Plant City on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Just after 1:30 p.m., first responders say 911 calls came in reporting that a log home at the 3400 Block of Keene Road was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say that they could see a large column of smoke and when they arrived at the scene a two-story log house was on fire. According to crews, the fire spread to several large bales of hay and cars near the home.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters attacked the fire from outside and used ladder and brush trucks, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say there was an issue with water supply. Water tankers, fire trucks that carry 3500 gallons of water, were needed at the scene, according to crews.

Firefighters pulled water from a pond, which allowed crews to get the water they needed to fight the flames.

No first responders or civilians were injured, according to officials. However, firefighters say a dog that was believed to be inside the home at the time died during the fire.

Crews are ensuring that the fire was completely extinguished and the Fire Investigations Unit is determining the cause of the fire, according to HCFR.