Plane crashes in Florida neighborhood, narrowly misses house: sheriff

A small plane narrowly missed a Volusia County home when it came tumbling down from the sky Friday morning.

Florida officials said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Spruce Creek Fly airport. It was headed to the DeLand airport when it began experiencing engine trouble, causing it to crash in the front yard of a home on Guava Drive in Port Orange.

After the plane sustained engine failure, it tried a soft landing in a canopy, which then flipped into the resident's yard, according to Volusia County Fire officials.

Two people were on board when the crash happened. One was rushed to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other person is expected to be OK.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A plane crashed in Port Orange Friday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.