Plane crash claims pilot's life in Arizona after reporting engine trouble

A pilot died after his plane crashed in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an aircraft being down Sunday around 4 p.m. local time.

First responders said they saw heavy black smoke near the power lines about five miles outside of Bullhead City, Arizona. They were then led to the crash site.

At first, it was reported the pilot was alive but seriously injured. However, he later succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital.

Deputies said the pilot took off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but then reported having engine trouble.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

