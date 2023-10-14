6-year-old boy killed, mother seriously wounded in 'heinous' stabbing attack due to their Muslim faith

A 6-year-old boy is dead, and his mother seriously wounded after they were both stabbed more than a dozen times due to their Muslim faith Saturday in a Chicago suburb.

Around 11:38 a.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a home located near the intersection of S. Lincoln Highway and Lily Cache Road in Plainfield for a report of a stabbing.

A 32-year-old woman had called 9-1-1 and stated her landlord had attacked her with a knife, and that she ran into the bathroom and continued to fight off her attacker as she dialed 9-1-1.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect – identified as 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba – sitting on the ground outside the home with a laceration to his forehead. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Inside the home, in a bedroom, police said they located two victims who had multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso, and upper extremities. The 32-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition with over a dozen stab wounds to her body. Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was also stabbed 26 times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Joseph M. Czuba | Will County Sheriff's Office

The knife used in the attack was seven inches long and serrated, officials said.

Czuba was treated and released from the hospital, and taken by police for questioning. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Members of both the Muslim and Jewish communities have both condemned the brutal slaying.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the following statement:

"To take a six year old child's life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil.

Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn't just a murder—it was a hate crime.

And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to be free from the threat of such evil.

Today, MK and I join our Muslim and Palestinian brothers and sisters in mourning this tragic loss and praying for the recovery of Wadea's mother. May Wadea Al-Fayoume's memory be a blessing."

The investigation is ongoing.

Note: Police initially said the boy was 8 years old but later clarified that he was 6.