Orlando weather: Cooler temps, low humidity continue into workweek

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ENJOY OUR TASTE OF FALL WHILE WE HAVE IT

Florida got a nice refreshing treat of cooler temps and low humidity this weekend. And the good news is that Monday will have similar conditions! Monday will be the last day of this rare stretch of comfortable, dry, and sunny fall-like weather.

Temps will be cool as you step out tomorrow morning, starting off in the low and mid 60s. Temps will be a tad warmer in the mid and upper 80s for highs but the humidity will stay low.

Enjoy it while we got it, because our little taste of fall will come to an end.



HEAT, HUMIDITY AND RAIN RETURN MID WEEK

Tuesday will be mainly dry but you will notice the humidity once again compared to this weekend.

Rain chances creep back up mid to late next week into next weekend with the help of sea breeze collisions and our next approaching disturbance. With another wave of tropical moisture moving in, our daily storms will back as well as the heat and humidity.

With high pressure sitting directly over Florida, it will bring temps back into the 90s and feels like temps back in the triple digits.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

Fay is still hanging on as a tropical depression and will continue to break up and most likely be remnants again as soon as tomorrow. The remnants will not reform.

The main area to watch right now is a disorganized patch of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center puts formation odds at 50% through 48 hours and 60% over the next seven days, as it drifts north this weekend before turning east early next week due to dominant high pressure in the Atlantic.

If this becomes a tropical storm, it the next name on the list is Hanna. THERE IS NO THREAT TO FLORIDA OR THE US.