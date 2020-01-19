PHOTOS: Abort test launch of SpaceX Dragon crew capsule

On Sunday morning, SpaceX completed a successful abort test launch of their Dragon crew capsule. The launch served as one of the final steps before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts back into space. They simulated what would happen during a disaster, as the Dragon crew capsule separated from the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown.

Many flocked to Cape Canaveral on Sunday to watch the launch.

FOX 35 News reached to several photographers who were there and collected a gallery of images.

Brandon M. Wynn, hoverslamspace.com

http://Spaceflightnow.com

Next Horizons Spaceflight @NextHorizonsSF/ Twitter

@Star_Shattered/ Twitter

