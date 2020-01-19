Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Abort test launch of SpaceX Dragon crew capsule

Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Space
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX completes success abort test launch of Dragon crew capsule

SpaceX successfully completed an abort test launch of its Dragon Crew capsule on Sunday morning.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - On Sunday morning, SpaceX completed a successful abort test launch of their Dragon crew capsule. The launch served as one of the final steps before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts back into space. They simulated what would happen during a disaster, as the Dragon crew capsule separated from the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown. 

Many flocked to Cape Canaveral on Sunday to watch the launch.

FOX 35 News reached to several photographers who were there and collected a gallery of images.

Brandon M. Wynn, hoverslamspace.com

http://Spaceflightnow.com

Next Horizons Spaceflight @NextHorizonsSF/ Twitter

@Star_Shattered/ Twitter

@Star_Shattered/ Twitter

@Star_Shattered/ Twitter

@Star_Shattered/ Twitter