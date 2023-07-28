Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: 10 Florida pets in need of forever home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Adopt-A-Pet
FOX 35 Orlando

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Potato

Potato, a 3-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mix is available for adoption at the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!

Each week, FOX 35 is featuring some of the animals that are up for adoption. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human. 

Image 1 of 10

Gaia, 1-month-old female dog, available for adoption at Sanford Pet Alliance Shelter 

Meet Pearl, the world's smallest dog alive

Meet Pearl! The tiny Chihuahua, from Orlando, Florida, is the world's smallest dog alive, according to the Guinness World Records.

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website. 