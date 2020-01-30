Phoenix Police searching for man who tried to snatch money bag from supermarket employee

Phoenix Police are asking for any information in connection with a robbery attempt at a supermarket last month.

According to a flyer released by officials, the incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. on December 30, 2019, at a supermarket near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road. Surveillance video released by police shows a man entering the supermarket and trying to grab a money bag that was in the hands of an employee.

Police say as the man tried to take the money bag away from the employee's hands, a struggle ensued, and the man eventually ran away from the business, without the money bag.

The suspect was described by police as a 30-year-old white man who was wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Advertisement

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/