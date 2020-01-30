Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police searching for man who tried to snatch money bag from supermarket employee

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police are asking for any information in connection with a robbery attempt at a supermarket in December 2019. This is surveillance video provided by Phoenix Police.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are asking for any information in connection with a robbery attempt at a supermarket last month.

According to a flyer released by officials, the incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. on December 30, 2019, at a supermarket near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road. Surveillance video released by police shows a man entering the supermarket and trying to grab a money bag that was in the hands of an employee.

Police say as the man tried to take the money bag away from the employee's hands, a struggle ensued, and the man eventually ran away from the business, without the money bag.

The suspect was described by police as a 30-year-old white man who was wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

