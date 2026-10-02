Person shot after multiple fights break out following Jones-Ocoee football game, authorities say

The Brief A juvenile was shot after multiple fights erupted following the Jones-Ocoee football game. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating and have not announced any arrests.



A juvenile was shot Friday night after multiple fights broke out in a parking lot following the Jones vs. Ocoee high school football game, police said.

Victim expected to survive

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of several fights after the game. During the disturbance, at approximately 9:24 p.m., a juvenile was shot in the lower extremities.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators remained at Ocoee High School late Friday night processing the scene as parents and spectators left the campus.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's age or identified any suspects.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.