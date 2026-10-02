Person shot after multiple fights break out following Jones-Ocoee football game, authorities say
OCOEE, Fla. - A juvenile was shot Friday night after multiple fights broke out in a parking lot following the Jones vs. Ocoee high school football game, police said.
Victim expected to survive
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of several fights after the game. During the disturbance, at approximately 9:24 p.m., a juvenile was shot in the lower extremities.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators remained at Ocoee High School late Friday night processing the scene as parents and spectators left the campus.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's age or identified any suspects.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
Police said the investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocoee Police Department.