Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Cocoa, police say

A person died Tuesday after being hit by a train in Cocoa, according to police.

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The crash happened near State Road 520 and U.S. 1, police said.

According to police, an FEC freight train hit a pedestrian.

No other details about the crash have been released.

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State Road 520 is closed in both directions near U.S. 1 and Blake Avenue as authorities investigate the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.