Pedestrian hit and killed early Saturday morning in Orange County, troopers say

A man was hit and killed early Saturday morning in a crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:40 a.m., a sedan was traveling westbound on West Oak Ridge Road in the inside lane, according to a crash report. A man was walking south to north and entered the westbound lane of the road while not in a crosswalk, troopers said. As a result, the man entered the direct path of the sedan and was struck, FHP said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to troopers. His identity has yet to be verified, FHP said. The driver and pedestrian in the sedan were not injured, the crash report stated.



