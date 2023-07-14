Peacock theft caught on camera: Florida deputies on the hunt for 2 women

Two Florida women are wanted by deputies after they were caught on camera allegedly stealing peacocks from a house in Palm Coast.

They weren't stealing actual birds, but lawn decor peacocks were reportedly taken from the F Section in Palm Coast, deputies said.

In surveillance video shared on Facebook, the two women are seen running up a front lawn, grabbing two objects and running off.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

Turns out the two peacock statues were recovered undamaged, but Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies still want to get to the bottom of this case.

Anyone with information about these two women, which deputies described as white females who are about 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, they are urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.