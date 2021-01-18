Patrick Space Force Base administering another round of COVID vaccine

article

At Patrick Space Force Base, medical professionals have already started their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The first round of vaccines was given to first responders and healthcare staff last week and they will continue to give out the vaccines while following the department of defense’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Patrick Space Force Base is home to the 45th Space Wing. Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy was among those to received the vaccine on Jan. 14.

"COVID vaccines are another tool in our tool bag to help prevent the spread of COVID and hopefully end this pandemic," said Col. Tracy Bozung, medical doctor and 45th Medical Group commander. "The initial data shows great promise in terms of being safe and effective to prevent infection of the COVID-19 virus. For the vaccination to be maximally effective at the population level, it is going to take a lot of us getting vaccinated so we can return to normal."

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory, though the 45th Medical Group recommends it to help prevent the spread of the virus.