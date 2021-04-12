AMBER Alert issued for Pasco County 11-year-old last seen in New Port Richey

article

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a Pasco County girl who was originally reported as a runaway. Now they believe she is in the company of a 20-year-old male.

Deputies in Pasco County are asking for the public's help to find 11-year-old Montana Breseman, who has been missing since Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said Montana Breseman was last seen at River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey around 11 a.m. There is a large law enforcement presence near the school while deputies search for the girl.

Montana was last seen wearing a white hoodie that said "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," gray and black leggings, and had her hair pulled into a bun. Investigators said the 11-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she may be wearing fake eyelashes or heavy mascara.

She is believed to be with an unknown white male, approximately 20 years old, with sandy blonde hair. They may be traveling to Georgia in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, and dial option 7.