Altamonte Springs could cut Red Hot & Boom as costs climb to nearly $950K

The Brief Altamonte Springs could eliminate Red Hot & Boom from its proposed 2027 budget. Officials say the five-hour event now costs nearly $950,000 and has outgrown its location. The City Commission is expected to make a final decision on the budget in September.



Red Hot & Boom, one of Central Florida's largest annual Independence Day celebrations, could be canceled next year as Altamonte Springs officials look for ways to cut spending and keep the city debt-free.

The city's proposed 2027 budget does not include funding for the popular celebration at Cranes Roost Park. The city manager is recommending eliminating the event as rising costs put increasing pressure on the city's budget.

More than 200,000 people have packed the area around Cranes Roost Park for the annual celebration, which features live entertainment and fireworks.

No final decision has been made. The Altamonte Springs City Commission is expected to vote on the proposed budget in September.

Event costs nearly $950,000

Local perspective:

City officials cited inflation, rising security expenses and increasing supply costs as reasons for reconsidering the event.

Those expenses have pushed the cost of the five-hour celebration to nearly $950,000, according to the proposed budget.

The city also said Red Hot & Boom has outgrown its current location, with the large crowds placing additional strain on surrounding businesses.

The proposed budget argues that Red Hot & Boom has accomplished one of its original goals by helping put Uptown Altamonte on the map.

City looks to remain debt-free

Eliminating Red Hot & Boom is part of a broader effort to reduce spending as Altamonte Springs seeks to remain debt-free for a 15th consecutive year without increasing property tax rates.

The proposed budget also recommends closing the city's current library facility to avoid duplicating services already provided by the county.

City staff have already reduced the budget by more than 10% during the past two years.

Residents react to possible cancellation

What they're saying:

Some residents said they would be disappointed to see Red Hot & Boom disappear.

"I thought it was a good event," one attendee said. "This year is the first year I attended, but I had a really good time."

Another resident said the celebration helps bring people together.

"Great environment, brings a lot of the community together," the resident said.

Others questioned whether ending a long-running community tradition is the right way to reduce spending.

"I don't see why you would want to end an event that brings the community together," one resident said.

What's next:

For now, Red Hot & Boom's future remains undecided. The City Commission will have the final say when it votes on the proposed 2027 budget in September.