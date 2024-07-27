Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Former, current Florida college athletes competing this year

article

The Paris Summer 2024 Olympics kicked off Friday with an iconic opening ceremony showcasing the city's culture, a parade of athletes, and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. Of the 10,500 athletes competing this year, some are college athletes from Florida.

Athletes from the University of South Florida, the University of Central Florida, and the University of Florida all traveled to Europe to compete for their share of Olympic gold medals.

University of Central Florida

Five athletes from the University of Central Florida are currently in Paris for the Olympics and one is competing in the Paralympics at the end of August.

Those competing are:

Kyle Coon - Paralympic triathlon

Malacchi Esadale - Men's rugby, Team USA

Sarai Linder - Women's soccer, Team Germany

Julie Poulsen - Four portion of rowing, Team Denmark

Viktorija Senkute - Single skulls for rowing, Team Lithuania

Kristen Thomas - Women's rugby, Team USA

University of South Florida

Six Bulls from the University of South Florida are set to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Those competing are:

Zahria Allers-Liburd - 100 meter race, Team St. Kitts & Nevis

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu - 4x100 meter relay, Team Ghana

Katie Kitching - Women's soccer, Team New Zealand

Bethy Mununga - Women's basketball, Team Belgium

Evelyn Viens - Women's soccer, Team Canada

Romaine Beckford - High jump, Team Jamaica

University of Florida

The University of Florida has 41 former and current Gators in Paris competing for the gold.

Those competing in swimming are:

Amro Al-Wir - 200 Breaststroke, Team Jordan

Maha Amer - 3-Meter Springboard, Team Egypt

Julie Brousseau - 4x200 Meter Springboard, Team Canada

Caelen Dressel - 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 4x100 Free Relay, Team USA

Bobby Finke - 800 Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle, Team USA

Josh Liendo - 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 4x100 Free Relay, 4x100 Medley Relay, Team Canada

Jonny Marshall - 100 Backstroke, Team Great Britain

Nicole Maier - 4x200 Free Relay, Team Germany

Aleksas Savickas - 200 Breaststroke, Team Lithuania

Alberto Mestre - 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, Team Venezuela

Kieran Smith - 400 Freestyle, Team USA

Emma Weyant - 400 IM, Team USA

Luke Whitlock - 800 Freestyle, Team USA

Several other Gators are participating in varying sports from basketball to tennis to track & field: