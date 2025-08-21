Parents raise safety concerns over crowded Brevard County school buses

The Brief Parents say Brevard school buses are overcrowded, forcing kids to stand. District says ridership is higher than expected but plans to send more buses. Families want changes quickly to avoid a potential safety risk.



Parents in Brevard County are raising alarms about overcrowded school buses, saying some children are forced to stand in the aisles on the way to and from school.

What we know:

The problem is most visible on a route serving Bayside High School, where students board at the Entrada and Eldron stop in Palm Bay. Parents report the buses are often late and packed beyond capacity.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many routes are affected countywide, or whether overcrowding is tied to enrollment spikes, route planning, or registration lapses. Officials have not said how quickly changes could be made or how long parents should expect overcrowding to last.

The backstory:

Florida law prohibits buses from transporting standing students under normal conditions. Only in emergencies are exceptions allowed, and even then buses must travel at reduced speeds until relief is provided through rerouting, rescheduling or adding equipment.

What they're saying:

Parents say the problem has been ongoing since the start of the new school year, when ridership numbers exceeded district expectations.

"There’s just not enough room for everybody, so some students actually have to stand while they’re going to school or going home from school," said parent Nici Cabrera, who worries what would happen in a crash. "If the bus were to get in an accident, that is something we can prevent if everybody would have a seat."

Her concern was echoed by neighbors.

"There’s like 15 or 20 kids that walk by here when they get off the school bus," said Jeanette Cheetham, who lives near the stop. "I understand how it gets crowded, but they need to do something about that."

Brevard Public Schools said the issue is not unusual at the start of a school year, when many students fail to register in advance.

"We are aware that there is a route to Bayside High that has larger numbers than expected and plan to send additional buses where appropriate," the district said in a statement. "We are 100 percent hired for bus drivers and also have additional substitute drivers to handle overflow."

Cheetham said she hopes the district acts swiftly.

"Kids’ safety is always first," she said.

