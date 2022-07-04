Boy found in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting reunited with family

Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to connect him with his family.

Dana Ruder, who originally posted the photo and was taking care of the child, said around 8 p.m. Monday that the boy had been reunited with his grandparents.

Ruder said the boy was too young to know the names of his parents.