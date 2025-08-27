Palm Coast woman already jailed faces new drug trafficking charges

The Brief A Palm Coast woman already behind bars is facing new drug charges after undercover buys tied her to methamphetamine and cocaine sales. Tram Nguyen, 37, now faces nine felony counts in total and remains jailed on a $337,500 bond. Sheriff Rick Staly said the additional charges will help keep "this poison peddler off the street."



Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office served three new arrest warrants this week on a Palm Coast woman already jailed on drug charges.

What we know:

Flagler County detectives served three new arrest warrants this week on Tram Nguyen, 37, a Palm Coast woman who has been held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility since May 27, when deputies said they discovered narcotics in her possession during a traffic stop.

The latest charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, the sale of methamphetamine and cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

In total, Nguyen now faces nine charges and remains in custody on a $337,500 bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the exact locations of the undercover narcotics purchases or how long Nguyen had allegedly been trafficking drugs prior to her arrest. It is unclear if investigators expect additional charges or if others could be implicated in the case.

The backstory:

Nguyen’s legal troubles began in May, when deputies said they found narcotics during a traffic stop, leading to her initial arrest. Since then, investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have tied her to a series of undercover drug buys earlier this year, prompting this week’s additional charges.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly praised the work of his investigators while condemning Nguyen’s alleged crimes.

"This poison peddler has already been in jail for the last few months, and now she is facing even more charges that will keep this poison peddler off the street," Staly said.

