Palm Coast traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest after drugs found hidden in body cavity

A traffic stop in Palm Coast led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Ormond Beach woman Sunday night after deputies discovered she was driving with a suspended license and later found fentanyl concealed in her body at the county jail, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies pulled over Jessica Reno after their patrol vehicle’s automatic license plate reader flagged a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a license plate registered to a different vehicle. During the stop on Citation Boulevard, Reno told deputies the plate had blown off her truck and that she replaced it with one from a friend’s vehicle.

Deputies determined Reno’s license had been suspended and that the vehicle’s registration was expired. She was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

While undergoing intake procedures, deputies used the jail’s x-ray scanner and discovered a sock concealed inside Reno’s genital area. Inside the sock were six syringes and a small plastic bag containing two grams of fentanyl, authorities said.

Reno faces multiple charges including driving while license suspended with knowledge, attaching a registration license plate not assigned, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the detention facility and is being held on $11,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"Between trying to pass off someone else’s license plate as her own and not telling deputies about the fentanyl she had hidden inside of her, this woman did a lot of things to try to trick law enforcement, but she was unsuccessful," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Our deputies are well trained and equipped with the best technology that can help them see past the lies and catch criminals like this one."

