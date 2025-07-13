Palm Coast residents report lightning strike at apartment clubhouse, fire officials say

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to the apartment complex after residents reported lightning struck the apartment's clubhouse, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department. There was no damage reported to any of the residences, according to officials.



Fire crews in Palm Coast were on the scene of an apartment clubhouse fire Sunday evening, according to the Palm Coast Fire Department.

Officials were dispatched out to the Pine Lake Apartments along Pine Lakes Parkway just after 5:30 p.m. after residents reported a lightning strike at the clubhouse, according to officials. Fire crews found the roof fully engulfed upon arrival, according to the department.

(Palm Coast Fire Department photo)

There was no damage to any residences at the complex, according to officials.

The fire remains under investigation.