Owner of one of the planes that flipped at Orlando Executive Airport speaks on deadly incident

The owner of a Cessna that flipped over yesterday at Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) says they're stunned by what happened, and just trying to figure out their next steps. FOX35 is still working to learn more details about the victims of yesterday's accident.

Cell phone video showed the powerful storm blowing through Orlando on Thursday. Pilot Remy Colin often flies out of ORL, and says his plane wasn't one that flipped, but his crew scrambled to secure their gear.

"They saw the radar, and they started putting things away. They were lucky, they had zero damage. They had one hangar door that caved in, came off the rails. That was the extent of their damage," said Colin.



Airport officials said the severe weather came through around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A Cessna and a Diamond DA-42 both flipped over.

The Cessna was empty, but the Diamond had two people inside it. One of them died, and the other was left seriously injured.

Colin said he was surprised that it happened.

"Jets don't move much. Those things are heavy. It would take 80-90 mph winds to start moving those things," said Colin.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Greater Orlando Aviation Authority are investigating the deadly accidents.

FOX35 spoke with the Cessna owner who didn't want to be identified.

She said they're shocked by what happened, but have insurance to cover the damage. She said the plane is a total loss. Colin says the weather took everyone by surprise.

"That was not a normal thing, yesterday was not a normal thing," said Colin.